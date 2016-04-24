The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Philippines passes major tax reform law
'The tax reform (act) seeks to achieve a simpler, fairer, and more efficient tax system.'
Red tape remains biggest obstacle to doing business in Vietnam: survey
‘Abuse of laws and arbitrary behavior at public offices are still very common.’
Vietnam leads the world with most business reforms: World Bank
Most reforms have been in the fields of power accession, tax, credit accession, international trade and business registration.
November 01, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Macron urges the French to value success, rejects 'president of rich' tag
'I'm doing what I said I would do during the election campaign,' said Macron.
October 16, 2017 | 08:39 am GMT+7
U.S. supports China's market reforms, capacity cuts-U.S. treasury secretary
The United States supports China's efforts to cut excess industrial capacity and encourages its use of fiscal and lending policies to strengthen consumer demand as part of its ...
June 06, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Greek parliament approves reforms in exchange for aid, debt relief
Greek lawmakers approved tax increases and a new privatization fund on Sunday and freed up the sale of non-performing loans in exchange for much-needed bailout loans and debt ...
May 23, 2016 | 09:11 am GMT+7
Greek government submits reform bill seeking fresh bailout aid
The Greek government tabled a bill in parliament on Wednesday that raises taxes, frees up the sale of banks' non-performing loans and sets up a new privatization fund with its ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:29 am GMT+7
Bridging the gap: Why are so many education reforms failing?
As parents and students all over Vietnam try to navigate through the ongoing education reform, VnExpress International would like to introduce the solution proposed by Dr. Arran ...
May 16, 2016 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Challenge to Australia's Senate voting reforms in boost for PM Turnbull
Australia's High Court rejected a challenge to reforms to Senate voting on Friday in a boost for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of elections on July 2.
May 13, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed specific solutions to support businesses after hearing numerous petitions from over 1,000 attendees during a meeting with the business ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Saudis await prince's vision of future without oil reliance
Saudi Arabians are anticipating with hope, doubt and worry the release this week of a government plan to liberate the kingdom from its reliance on oil, which could solve ...
April 24, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
China military to end paid-for services within three years
BEIJING, March 28 - China's military will end so-called paid for services within the next three years, state media said on Monday, the latest move to modernise the armed forces ...
March 28, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
