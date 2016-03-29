The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam revokes license from $3.2 billion oil refinery project
The investor failed to deliver on investment pledges outlined in the license.
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery operator aims to raise $155 mln from January IPO
Binh Son also plans to offer a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors.
Vietnam crude oil imports to hit record as refinery gets ready to start
August will mark the first month on record in which Vietnam is a net importer of crude oil.
August 18, 2017 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery hoping to strike it rich with $85 million stake sale: report
It plans to sell 4 percent stake this year and another 49 percent next year, tempting investors from Spain and the U.S.
August 11, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016
The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target.
March 22, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery plans to borrow $1.2 billion for expansion
The company is after a cheap loan to fuel expansion plans.
December 02, 2016 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
World's biggest energy company eyes joint venture in Vietnam
Saudi Aramco, the biggest energy firm in the world, is looking at potential joint ventures in several countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, India, the United States, and China, ...
May 14, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks to self-regulate import duties
The Dung Quat oil refinery, in an attempt to reduce losses after certain Free Trade Agreements (FTA) come into effect, is seeking approval from the Ministry of Finance to ...
May 13, 2016 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Vietcombank lends $90 million to Dung Quat oil refinery operator
Vietcombank has pledged loans worth a total of VND5 trillion ($224 million) to Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company, the operator of Vietnam's only working oil refinery and ...
May 09, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery imports crude oil first time in nine months
State-owned PetroVietnam’s Dung Quat oil refinery for the first time in nine months imported 139,161 tons of crude oil for processing in March, customs data released Wednesday ...
April 14, 2016 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Biofuel plant halts production
National petroleum giant PetroVietnam has temporarily suspended production at its 100 million liter/year ethanol plant in Dung Quat due to high production costs and low sales of ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
State-run oil giant continues proposing tax cut for locally refined fuel
It is the third time PetroVietnam has appealed for a tax break to help clear the unsold stock at Vietnam’s sole refinery, stressing that the plant will have to be temporarily ...
February 24, 2016 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
