Tag
referendum
Brexiteers back second EU referendum to stop 'soft' departure from bloc
Many in the fervently anti-EU camp fear an eventual "soft" withdrawal that would keep key ties and foil any clampdown on immigration.
Catalan leader calls for international mediation in Madrid stand-off
Spain's biggest constitutional crisis in decades has raised fears of unrest and prolonged political instability in ...
Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote
Final results released on Wednesday showed nearly 93 percent in favor of independence, and 7.3 percent against.
September 28, 2017 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Turkey's Erdogan declares referendum victory, opponents plan challenge
Opponents say 'Yes' vote would mark authoritarian move.
April 17, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Scottish leader demands new independence vote before Brexit
And Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein wants vote on N.Ireland leaving UK 'as soon as possible.'
March 14, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Thai police charge two eight-year-old girls who tore down pink lists
The girls tore the voter lists off because they liked the pink paper.
July 24, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Thailand ramps up referendum campaign with songs, TV shows
"Everyone has the same rights" and "Come together to the referendum... Thai folks have fun," run the lyrics of the song.
July 21, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Thai police detain four for opposing junta's draft constitution
Four people have been detained in the latest arrests by authorities.
July 11, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Thailand sets up security centers ahead of referendum
Thailand's military government has set up security centers around the country ahead of an August referendum on a new constitution, a spokesman for the government said on Monday.
July 04, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
Hate crime reports surge in Britain after divisive EU referendum
The number of hate crimes reported to British police online, including some assaults, has increased by more than 500 percent in the week after the country voted to leave the ...
July 01, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday he would not resign if Thais reject a military-backed draft constitution when they vote in a referendum in August.
June 27, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Scotland welcome to join EU, Merkel ally says
An independent Scotland would be welcome to join the European Union, a senior German lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel has said after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.
June 26, 2016 | 10:01 pm GMT+7
