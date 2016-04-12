VnExpress International
Vietnamese official quits election amid luxury car scandal

Deputy Chairman of Hau Giang People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Thanh on Wednesday said he will not seek another term in office until the investigation ...

Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July

Vietnam's National Assembly will reelect a number of leadership titles, including state president and prime ...
 
