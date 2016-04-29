VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag red tie
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

"Red tide" not to blame for mass fish death: Vinafis

A "red tide" is not to blame for the colossal number of dead fish that have washed up along Vietnam’s central coast, said the Vietnamese Fisheries ...
 
go to top