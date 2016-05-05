VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag red tide
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Scientists investigate possible "red tide" as cause of mass fish deaths in Quang Binh

Seawater along a 1.5-kilometer stretch of coast in Quang Binh province was reported to have turned red on May 4, possibly signaling a "red tide" and ...
 
go to top