VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Red Dragon
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Philippines firm under suspicion of bribery in Vietnam lead poisoning case

Police have launched an investigation into a soft drinks company after conflicting reports were released regarding excess lead content in its ...

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

The Ministry of Health Inspectorate has decided to suspend the circulation of C2 green tea and Red Dragon energy ...
 
go to top