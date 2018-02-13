VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag reconstruction
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

US urges help for Iraq, extends $3 billion credit line

The United States hopes that after a three-year fight to defeat Islamic State it can count largely on Gulf allies to shoulder the burden of ...

Devastated Iraq seeks $90 billion for reconstruction

Iraqi officials are seeking pledges from donors and investors to restore Iraq's devastated homes, schools, ...
 
go to top