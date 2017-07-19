VnExpress International
Fresh violence mars first day of Syria enclave 'truce'

Moscow's plan has inspired little trust from among the besieged enclave's 400,000 residents.

UN backs Syria ceasefire as death toll in rebel enclave tops 500

At least 127 children are among the 519 dead in the bombing campaign that Syria launched last Sunday.

US wants UN action over report on Iranian missiles to Yemen

Iran has strongly denied arming Yemen's rebels and accused the U.S. of presenting 'fabricated' evidence.
February 16, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Maoist rebels in Philippines attack presidential guards; 1 dead, 5 wounded

The incident could dent efforts to agree ceasefire.
July 19, 2017 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
 
