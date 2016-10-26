The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
real estate bubble
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Foreign buyers show appetite for Vietnam’s property market: report
Relaxed ownership rules have created strong interest among foreigners, mainly from Asia, according to the Vietnam Real Estate Association.
Ho Chi Minh City's property market recovers, but not without risks
The local real estate association warns that speculators have returned to the market, which had its crisis nearly ...