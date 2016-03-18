VnExpress International
Tag reactionary group
Vietnam “won’t let reactionary forces disrupt elections”: NA chairwoman

The clock is counting down before Vietnamese people cast their ballots in national elections this Sunday. The government has been more vigilant than ...

NA election supervisors: Identify “reactionary groups” behind independent candidates

Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) have asked the National Election Committee to clarify information ...
 
