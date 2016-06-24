VnExpress International
Vietnam, Japan sign deals worth $22 billion

The deals were signed at a 'historic' business conference attended by record number of Vietnamese and Japanese businesses.

In Vietnam, China's favored trade deal in focus at Asian meeting

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership 'is the biggest trade agreement being negotiated at the moment.'

Asian TPP nations seek to salvage trade accord after US exit

Remaining TPP members plan meetings in coming months.
January 24, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7

Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

How will the presumed death of the TPP affect the Vietnamese economy?
November 29, 2016 | 11:19 am GMT+7

Asian trade deal nations discuss ending tariffs on over 90 percent of goods

The free trade zone between the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand is ...
June 27, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7

TPP poses a threat to ASEAN’s integration: former WTO chief

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal may “disintegrate” the unity of 10 countries in the Southeast Asian region, Thailand’s daily newspaper The Nation cited a former ...
June 24, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
 
