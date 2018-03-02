VnExpress International
Fitch upgrades Vietnamese banks’ ratings thanks to positive outlook

The global rating agency has credited major banks for higher capital levels and asset quality improvement.

Fitch affirms Vietnam rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default rating at 'BB-' with a ...
 
