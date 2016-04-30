VnExpress International
Moody's slashes Hong Kong rating following China cut

Beijing rejected the cut, saying Moody's had used an "inappropriate" method to assess the risks facing the economy.

Problem assets a challenge for Vietnam's banking system: Moody's

The remark came even as the credit research firm decided to upgrade ratings for seven commercial lenders.

Vietnam rating outlook stable, debt and policy responsiveness the risks: S&P

Standard & Poor's rates Vietnam 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings due to rising debt burden, banking sector weakness, and the country's emerging ...
April 30, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
 
