China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags

It was the highest rate since May 2016.

Firming prices may sink Vietnam's robusta shipments despite Fed rate hike

Vietnam's coffee prices have risen 11 percent so far in the 2016/2017 crop year.

Indonesia cuts rates for fourth time this year

Indonesia's central bank Thursday cut its key interest rate for the fourth time this year as policymakers look to stimulate growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy amid global ...
June 16, 2016 | 10:16 pm GMT+7
 
