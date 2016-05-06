The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
ransom
Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf leader killed on Philippine resort island -army
The group has been responsible for the kidnappings of many tourists and crews of foreign ships in the region, with Vietnamese among their victims.
10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam
A young boy in the southern province of Ca Mau used his teeth to bite through a rope after being kidnapped by an ...
Indonesia and neighbors agree to joint patrol waters after kidnappings
Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are to launch a joint patrol in their waters after a recent surge of kidnappings by a radical Islamic group, according to an agreement ...
May 06, 2016 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
