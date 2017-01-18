VnExpress International
Vietnamese are not as happy as you may think, new global report suggests

Vietnam ranks way below Thailand and Malaysia in the latest UN's World Happiness Report.

Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Hanoi and Saigon came in 152nd and 156th out of 231 cities in a new global ranking.

Ho Chi Minh City named world’s 2nd most dynamic city

Technology and innovation propel the economic hub and Hanoi into the top 10 of fastest changing cities around the world.
January 18, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
 
