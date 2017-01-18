The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rankings
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese are not as happy as you may think, new global report suggests
Vietnam ranks way below Thailand and Malaysia in the latest UN's World Happiness Report.
Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation
Hanoi and Saigon came in 152nd and 156th out of 231 cities in a new global ranking.
Ho Chi Minh City named world’s 2nd most dynamic city
Technology and innovation propel the economic hub and Hanoi into the top 10 of fastest changing cities around the world.
January 18, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter