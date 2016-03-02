VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag raise funds
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Pair walk 7,000 km to raise funds for Vietnamese children

Simon Niggli from Switzerland and Christoph Obmascher from Austria, have walked 7,000 kilometers through Europe and China to raise funds for children ...
 
go to top