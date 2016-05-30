VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag racist
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

American Dream fails generations of blacks: study

Black and white boys have different outcomes even if they grow up in similar environemnts, researchers have found.

Japanese cosmetics maker Pola says sorry for racist poster

Many Chinese tourists have taken advantage of a weaker yen and easier entry rules to visit Japan for shopping ...

Chinese detergent maker apologizes for "racist" TV ad

A Chinese detergent maker has apologized for a television advertisement that many in China and around the world called racist, but also blamed the media for causing the public ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
 
go to top