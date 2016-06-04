VnExpress International
rabies
49 Vietnamese killed by rabies in nine months

The country is working to eliminate the viral disease by 2020.

800 bitten by rabid dogs, three dead

If you live or are going to the northern province of Thanh Hoa, you had better be careful of dogs there which have ...
 
