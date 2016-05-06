The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Quy Nhon
Tired of thick snow and frostbite? Vietnam has the answer to your winter blues
'Winter is here' rarely makes sense in Vietnam, where the sun isn't scared to shine.
Global scientists gather in Vietnam to look beyond solar system
The five-day event is discussing the diversity and wide range of the universe to search for life outside our world.
Baby taken from wartime orphanage returns home for first Vietnamese New Year
After decades of confusion and anger, the UK citizen is ready to spend some quality time with his Vietnamese mother.
February 13, 2018 | 11:01 am GMT+7
The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun
The quiet beach town offers ‘a laidback atmosphere and the perfect place for a relaxed getaway.’
November 29, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Five Vietnamese fishermen rescued after boat sinks off central coast
A British vessel scooped up the sailors after their boat started taking on water.
January 23, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Four-year-old falls to her death from high-rise building in central Vietnam
The girl has been left alone and unsupervised at home.
October 24, 2016 | 12:16 pm GMT+7
Rugged shoreline hides deserted island secret
Soak your body in saltwater and sit back in the tanning sun!
July 14, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Bars on the beach: rocking away the night in Quy Nhon
Stunning beaches in south central city of Quy Nhon are perfect for beach parties with trendy bars looking out to the crystal clear sea.
May 29, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Jungle ramparts stand guard over natural curves and edges
Ky Co Beach boasts a curvaceous sandy stretch and offers the ideal camp site at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain, the perfect spot for anyone heading for Quy Nhon this summer.
May 06, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7
