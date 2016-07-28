VnExpress International
Formosa's toxic disaster: are fish safe to eat now in central Vietnam?

A long-awaited government report fails to answer the most important question.

Vietnam’s lawmakers give Taiwanese fish killer a pass

The house has decided not to put the environmental disaster caused by the Formosa steel mill on the agenda.
July 28, 2016 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
 
