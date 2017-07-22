The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Quang Nam
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
Horrors of Vietnam War linger among former enemies without true recognition of the past
To build a true future of peace, it's time South Korea and the U.S. took responsibility for their actions.
Vietnam dismisses Party official promoted by now disgraced father
Le Phouc Hoai Bao's demise was inevitable after an investigation found evidence of nepotism and dishonesty.
March 12, 2018 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
South Koreans bow in tribute to Vietnamese massacre victims
The mass murder took 135 lives in Quang Nam Province's Ha My Village 50 years ago.
March 12, 2018 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province's chair punished for promoting unqualified son to key position
Quang Nam Province's chairman and vice chairman have been found guilty of nepotism in a case linked to dismissed provincial Party chief.
March 09, 2018 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam dismisses former provincial Party chief for promoting son to senior position
Le Phuoc Thanh paved the way for his inexperienced son to become Quang Nam Province's top investment official.
February 06, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam suspends Party official promoted by powerful father
The father stepped down as Quang Nam’s Party chief a week after naming his son its top investment official.
January 30, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
500 workers go on strike in central Vietnam over unreasonable pay
The company switched to paying workers based on the number of products they make, forcing them to work overtime for less money.
October 17, 2017 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Rare forests being axed under authorities' noses in central Vietnam
Locals are chopping down swathes of natural forests to replace them with high-yield timber.
September 16, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
US pledges $24 million to protect Vietnam's last remaining elephants
Keeping people away from the giant mammals and their habitat is the only chance they have of survival.
September 08, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province to revive forest to save last members of rare monkey species
A group of 100 critically endangered doucs has shrunk to 20 since their habitat was destroyed.
August 10, 2017 | 01:48 pm GMT+7
Crossing the 'fateful bridge' in central Vietnam
In the past 30 years, more than 20 were killed while crossing this aqueduct in Quang Nam Province.
July 22, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Hot and steamy: The delicious semi-dried fish of central Vietnam
For generations, Vietnamese fishing villages have turned to creative ways to stretch the shelf life of their catch.
June 26, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Colorful kites and music rock the sky in Hoi An
Kite runners from different parts of the world come together to create a festive mosaic.
June 09, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Different strokes: Coracle canvases add splash of color to central Vietnam
Not sure what to paint today? Why not flip over a boat in Quang Nam Province and see where your imagination takes you.
June 07, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
