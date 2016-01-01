VnExpress International
Q1/2016
Foreign investment continues to flow into Vietnam

Vietnam recorded a surge of FDI in the first quarter of 2016 with approximately 473 newly licensed projects, marking a jump of 77.2 percent compared ...
 
