Obama wraps up historic Asia trip

U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday wrapped up a historic trip to Asia, where he sought to deepen U.S. involvement by boosting ties to former ...

North Korea claims rocket engine success; South on high alert

North Korea successfully tested a solid-fuel engine that boosted the power of its ballistic rockets, state media ...

N. Korea threatens nuclear strikes over South-US military drills

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea threatened pre-emptive and "indiscriminate" nuclear strikes against South Korea and the United States on Monday, as the two allies kicked off ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
 
