Tag
PVN
Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
Former PetroVietnam chief to stand 2nd trial for role in banking graft case in March
Dinh La Thang is facing another 10-20 years in prison for his role in the infamous multi-million-dollar graft case ...
Runaway bigwig's second trial suspended pending verification in Vietnam
Prosecutors have asked for more time to look into one of the companies Trinh Xuan Thanh was involved with.
January 28, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Runaway oil exec sentenced to life as PetroVietnam corruption trial wraps up
Trinh Xuan Thanh's former boss at the oil giant, Dinh La Thang, was given 13 years behind bars for mismanagement.
January 22, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1
A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
January 16, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Infamous former PetroVietnam leader pleads for leniency at landmark corruption trial
'I only want to die at home in the arms of relatives, to become a free ghost, not an imprisoned ghost.'
January 14, 2018 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam smashes revenue target to hit $9 bln in first five months
The national oil giant has contributed $1.6 billion to the state budget so far this year.
June 09, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
State oil group PetroVietnam poised to beat 2016 output target
It is expected to contribute a fifth of the state’s revenue this year.
October 12, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
