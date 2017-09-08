VnExpress International
HCMC scraps proposed ban on jeans in public offices following opposition

The megacity has reconsidered the proposal after some people called it 'rigid' and 'silly.'

After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.

Vietnamese official clutches at East vs. West argument to justify ban on jeans in public offices

The official behind the ban says jeans are for cowboys, not civil servants.
September 08, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
 
