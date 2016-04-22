VnExpress International
Gov’t leader refuses holiday gifts as Vietnam pledges tough corruption fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said anti-corruption efforts should be improved from grassroots levels.

Vietnam's migrant workers denied basic services by red tape

Vietnamese rural migrant workers should be allowed to settle permanently in cities and enjoy the same public ...

PM: Vietnam targets to control budget deficit, public debt

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year is estimated at 5.46 percent, down from 6.12 percent during the same period last year, signaling that the ...
April 22, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
 
