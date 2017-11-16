The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Service with a smile: Vietnamese province encourages civil servants to turn that frown upside down
Dak Lak has told its grumpy public servants 'all you need is a smile' to create a friendlier public administration.
Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances
The code, scheduled to take effect soon, also requires public servants to dress and talk nicely.