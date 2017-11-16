VnExpress International
public servants
Service with a smile: Vietnamese province encourages civil servants to turn that frown upside down

Dak Lak has told its grumpy public servants 'all you need is a smile' to create a friendlier public administration.

Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances

The code, scheduled to take effect soon, also requires public servants to dress and talk nicely.
 
