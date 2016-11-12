VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018

The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.

Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey

The country's intensified fight against corruption has boosted public confidence, but it still ranks in the bottom ...

57,000 civil servants in Vietnam hold redundant positions: audit

Managers are raking in the cash while only a few staff are left to do the groundwork in one northern province.
January 15, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s corruption-prone public sector to receive 7 pct pay rise next year

The minimum wage for civil servants will be increased to $61 a month from July 2018.
November 13, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

In Vietnam, corruption can mean death. But so what?

Unless the day-to-day corruption that affects the masses is rooted out, any anti-graft drive would be just cosmetic, analysts say.
October 01, 2017 | 07:32 pm GMT+7

Vietnam raises minimum wage for public employees

Public sector workers have been complaining for years about low salaries.
June 30, 2017 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Two thirds of Vietnamese graduates eye public sector jobs: survey

The International Labor Organization says ensuring quality jobs for the young generation remains 'a great test for the nation.'
January 17, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam aims to cut 2 percent of government jobs every year

Tens of thousands of posts have been removed in recent years in an affort to make the government leaner.
January 10, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to give public sector 7.4 percent wage raise next year

This is the second annual increase in a row for the sector, which has around 2.8 million payroll jobs.
November 12, 2016 | 11:52 am GMT+7
 
