Tag
public procurement
Vietnam's public procurement to go digital by 2025
Companies will soon have to go online if they want to do business with government agencies.
TPP will help Vietnam combat corruption: Vietnamese official
Vietnam’s signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) will make the country deal with the serious ...
Bulk buying to save Vietnamese government $1.5 billion per year
Vietnam is going to officially conduct public procurement on a lump sum basis this year, helping the country to save up to VND34 trillion ($1.5 billion), the Vietnam News Agency ...
April 29, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
