Vietnam's public procurement to go digital by 2025

Companies will soon have to go online if they want to do business with government agencies.

TPP will help Vietnam combat corruption: Vietnamese official

Vietnam’s signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) will make the country deal with the serious ...

Bulk buying to save Vietnamese government $1.5 billion per year

Vietnam is going to officially conduct public procurement on a lump sum basis this year, helping the country to save up to VND34 trillion ($1.5 billion), the Vietnam News Agency ...
April 29, 2016
 
