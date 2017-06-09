VnExpress International
Beauty contest slammed for insisting show must go on amid raging typhoon in central Vietnam

The lights were on and the cameras rolling while the rest of Nha Trang suffered in darkness.

Saigon market vendors protest stalled upgrade work after handing over $9.8 mln to authorities

It's been four years since the market's 2,000-plus vendors managed to cobble the money together, but all they've ...

What's keeping Vietnamese people up at night?

Legislators have been discussing what they call the biggest public concerns, from the food they eat to the bribes they have to pay.
June 09, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
 
