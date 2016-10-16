VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag public confidence
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese consumers more optimistic about politics in 2018: Financial Times

Strong economic results and a ‘popular’ anti-corruption drive are having an upbeat effect.

Heated Hanoi land dispute signifies 'crisis of public confidence': lawmaker

The dispute escalated because residents had been ignored and treated like criminals, the National Assembly heard.

Vietnam leader slams corruption, eroding morality in Communist Party

'They obviously are concerned about the Party losing its ideological platform.'
October 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top