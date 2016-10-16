The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
public confidence
Vietnamese consumers more optimistic about politics in 2018: Financial Times
Strong economic results and a ‘popular’ anti-corruption drive are having an upbeat effect.
Heated Hanoi land dispute signifies 'crisis of public confidence': lawmaker
The dispute escalated because residents had been ignored and treated like criminals, the National Assembly heard.
Vietnam leader slams corruption, eroding morality in Communist Party
'They obviously are concerned about the Party losing its ideological platform.'
October 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7