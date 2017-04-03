The most read Vietnamese newspaper
G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat
The declaration did little to dispel concern over a global trade war as the United States' new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum take effect on ...
Product exclusions from US tariffs may take 90 days: document
U.S. allies remain in the dark about country-specific exemptions.
Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade
'Protectionism is a dead end,' Australian Prime Minister said.
March 16, 2018 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.
March 09, 2018 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Lawmaker stands tall as Vietnamese firms lose out to foreign incursions on home turf
Taking a leaf out of Trump’s 'America First' policy, he questioned what foreign investors have really done for the domestic economy.
November 15, 2017 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
Wrangling over US demands holds up Asia-Pacific minister talks
'The U.S. opposes multilateral trade agreements and the other economies are not happy.'
November 09, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Compelling Vietnam: Foreign investors unfazed by Trump's trade deal rebuff
Vietnam has been a big winner as Chinese manufacturing costs have risen and China itself is now one of the three biggest investors in Vietnam.
June 22, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
IMF warns against protectionism, but strikes word from statement
'We [IMF] reaffirm our commitment to... avoid inward-looking policies, and preserve global financial stability.'
April 23, 2017 | 05:15 pm GMT+7
G20 'consensus' that protectionism damaging for global economy
The United States cast doubt over its adherence to that stance.
April 22, 2017 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
Thai exporters, trailing Vietnamese peers in the US, worried about Trump's policy
Thailand had a trade surplus of about $18 billion with the US last year, well behind Vietnam's $32 billion.
April 12, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Prime Minister speaks out over Trump’s protectionist policies
Says the country should not allow key sectors to fall into foreign hands.
April 03, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam leader warns of returning protectionism amid US’ likely withdrawal from TPP
Donald Trump's stance on trade has led the Prime Minister to call for deeper ties in Southeast Asia at a regional summit.
December 08, 2016 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
Pacific leaders urged to defend free trade after Trump win
"There is no doubt that if the TPP fails it will be a huge win for China, politically and economically."
November 19, 2016 | 11:20 am GMT+7
IMF urges U.S. to ratify TPP trade deal
The U.S. government should ratify the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement and reach a trade deal with the European Union to address existing economic challenges, ...
June 23, 2016 | 01:53 pm GMT+7
U.S., other countries call for urgent action on steel overcapacity
The United States and seven other countries on Tuesday called for urgent action to address global steel overcapacity, a day after major steel producing countries failed to agree ...
April 20, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
