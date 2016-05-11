The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
prostitute
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese tourist tricked into prostitution in Dubai
Four Vietnamese criminals involved, who managed the prostitution ring in Dubai, have been arrested by local police.
Singaporean and his Vietnamese wife jailed for living on prostitution earnings
Singapore sentenced the couple for 33 months in prison for running a large-scale vice enterprise for about two ...
Get Newsletter