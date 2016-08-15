VnExpress International
Tag property
Singapore’s CapitaLand bets big on Vietnam’s commercial property sector

A new $130 million fund will be used for an integrated development at a prime site in downtown Hanoi.

Homelessness to digital IDs: five property rights hotspots in 2018

Land rights defenders are under increasing threat of harassment and attack from governments and corporations.

Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam

There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting them off.
November 05, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi and HCMC top global office yield index

Hanoi scored highest with a prime yield of 8.75 percent, surpassing 53 other cities.
March 26, 2017 | 05:40 pm GMT+7

January brings $300 million in foreign investment to Vietnam's real estate market

As foreign investors swoop into the market, home ownership remains out of reach for large swaths of Vietnam's cities
February 09, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

M&A deals in Vietnam's real estate sector forecast to take off in 2017

Foreign developers want to tap into the country's growing economy and population.
January 24, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7

Foreign buyers show appetite for Vietnam’s property market: report

Relaxed ownership rules have created strong interest among foreigners, mainly from Asia, according to the Vietnam Real Estate Association.
November 22, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7

Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey

That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.
October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

Foreign investors circle Vietnam’s property market

Vietnam's real estate market is showing signs of flourishing.
October 07, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

Japanese investors ready to pour $2 bln into Vietnam’s real estate market

Property firms are confident of the growth fundamentals in Vietnam.
October 04, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses

Properties in some of the most affluent neighborhoods become less desirable due to a pungent odor that has plagued southern districts.
October 04, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7

Da Nang officials undecided about jumping out of skyscraper

City officials remain vague on whether they will move out of their two-year-old, $90 million office tower.
August 15, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked five state-run banks to extend the low-interest home loan package worth VND30 trillion ($1.3 billion) that was initiated in May 2013 to bolster ...
June 01, 2016 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's central bank imposes more control on property loans

The Vietnamese central bank has adjusted restrictions on property loans to keep the real estate market from overheating.
May 28, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7

Singapore police charges BSI banker with receiving ill-gotten funds

Singapore police have charged a former employee at Swiss private bank BSI for acquiring property in the city-state using ill-gotten funds, making him the second BSI banker in the ...
April 22, 2016 | 04:38 pm GMT+7
 
