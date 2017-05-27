Vietnam breaks boundaries with longest cross-sea bridge

The 5.4-km bridge in the port city of Hai Phong, a new symbol of construction, is almost ready for its grand opening.

Construction of the Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge in the northern port city of Hai Phong started in October 2010. Now more than 90 percent of the work has been done and the bridge is ready for opening this September.

The bridge is built by Cienco4, a construction company under the Ministry of Transport.

It spans 5.4 kilometers (3.4 miles) and the width of 16 meters means there could be up to six lanes for vehicles.

The bridge is named after two major ports Tan Vu and Lach Huyen at opposite ends.

The bridge is part of a longer road project worth VND11.85 trillion ($522.5 million). It will be connected to the important expressway between Hai Phong and Hanoi, allowing vehicles to travel all the way from the capital city to Cat Hai Island.

Nguyen Manh Hung, chief manager of the project, said up to one thousand workers have been working every day.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in early September. It will shorten the travel time to around five minutes, compared to several hours by boats.