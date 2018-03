The big win

The caption reads, "Thousands of Vietnamese soccer fans pour into Hanoi's city center to celebrate a win over Qatar in the semi-final of the Asian Football Confederation's U-23 competition on Jan. 23. The team had been considered the underdog but, despite trailing twice in the match, beat Qatar to reach the final. Vietnam will face off against Uzbekistan in the championship." Photo taken by phamhaduylinh on Instagram.

