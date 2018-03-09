The worshippers

The caption reads, "Worshipers cover up to avoid the heat at Cao Dai temple during the ritual ceremony of Dai Le Duc Chi Ton festival, one of the two biggest festivals of the religion. This festival happens on the 8th of the first lunar month of the year. Caodaism is a monotheistic religion officially established in the city of Tay Ninh province in southern Vietnam, 1926. Believers worship God the Father, Holy Mother and the Divine Beings with all their heart. Tay Ninh province, 2/2018. Photo by andy.ip on instagram.

