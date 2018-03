Sea of Squares

“Photo of the Day” taken by Tan Diep Bao, picked by natgeoyourshot on Instagram. "Off the coast of Phu Yen province in Vietnam, people raise lobsters in fabric-covered cages that float on the sea," the caption explained. "In these cages, lobsters live from hatching until they're about two months old. Then they're sold to local lobster farmers, who raise them to maturity before selling them at market."

