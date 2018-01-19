In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
Photo taken in Hanoi by phongsmonologues on Instagram.
Photo taken in Ho Chi Minh City by ducktran27 on Instagram.
Photo by Phong Vo, posted by hardcore.street.photo on Instagram.
Photo taken in a parking lot in Saigon, by reisetim on Instagram.
Net repairing in the coastal province of Ninh Thuan. Photo taken by josh.moments on Instagram.
Just a busy day Hanoi's Dong Xuan Market. Photo by jiro_nagasato on Instagram.
Photo taken in Sapa, Lao Cai Province by twunn on Instagram.
A purple sky before the rain in Hoi An. Photo by leojam on Instagram.
"Temple with spiraling stairs in Ba Vi", the photographer noted. Photo by kirstenadelle on Instagram.
Students in Ho Chi Minh City on their graduation day. Photo taken by karl_gabor_photography on Instagram.
