In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
Photo taken in the coastal province of Ninh Thuan by josh.moments on Instagram.
A countdown party at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, Hanoi. Photo taken by phamhaduylinh on Instagram.
Photo taken in Cao Thon, a traditional incense making craft village in the northern province of Hung Yen, by trungntnguyen on Instagram.
Photo by Sang Dinh, posted by vietnamstreetphoto on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by dan.toan on Instagram.
An aerial view photo taken by phtrung0611 on Instagram.
A woman spotted taking a rest in Han market that sells dried goods and clothings in Da Nang. Photo taken by heiandsam on Instagram.
Ethnic Cham people in the central province of Ninh Thuan celebrate the biggest festival of the Islamic community in Vietnam in a throwback shot by clamcessduyphoto on Instagram.
A countdown light show on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo taken by ducktran27 on Instagram.
