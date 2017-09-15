In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

A loner

On the beach, Hue. Photo by foxbeta_photo on instagram.

Dreaming about flying

Somewhere in Da Lat. Photo by baozoan on Instagram.

Therapeutic

On a Vung Tau beach. Photo by nmchuong on Instagram.

A look into a Saigon slum

Xom nuoc den (black water neighborhood), Saigon. Photo by quanngo01 on Instagram.

Praying

Ba Thien Hau Pagoda, Cho Lon, District 5, Saigon. Photo by andy.ip on Instagram.

An encounter

The caption reads: "Mr. Dinh in his home. It was in the exact same room that back in 1966, an American projectile hit Mr. Dinh's neighborhood of Phuc Tan, Hanoi, and took away his eyesight permanently". Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by phongsmonologues on Instagram.

Tho Ha Village

Hanoi. Photo by nguyenduong1991 on Instagram.

Dong Xuan Market

Built in 1889, Dong Xuan is Hanoi's oldest market and housed within a four-storey Soviet-style building in the Old Quarter. Photo by chuvietha.stp on Instagram.

Shrine details

60 Ben Van Don, District 4, Saigon. Photo by saigonpix on Instagram.

On the street of Saigon

Photo by deewonderer on Instagram.

 