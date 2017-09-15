Somewhere in Da Lat. Photo by baozoan on Instagram.
Therapeutic
On a Vung Tau beach. Photo by nmchuong
on Instagram.
A look into a Saigon slum
Xom nuoc den (black water neighborhood), Saigon. Photo by quanngo01 on Instagram.
Praying
Ba Thien Hau Pagoda, Cho Lon, District 5, Saigon. Photo by andy.ip on Instagram.
An encounter
The caption reads: "Mr. Dinh in his home.
It was in the exact same room that back in 1966, an American projectile hit Mr. Dinh's neighborhood of Phuc Tan, Hanoi, and took away his eyesight permanently". Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by phongsmonologues on Instagram.