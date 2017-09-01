In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

The end of summer

Ba Ria, Vung Tau. Photo by quanngo01 on instagram.

Cau Hai Lagoon

Thua Thien-Hue Province in central Vietnam. Photo by traveltoasiaandback on Instagram.

Mass tourism or preservation?

The caption reads: "Last week Vietnam's Prime Minister announced his support for a highly controversial plan to build a cable car into Hang En, the world's third-largest cave, in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. I hiked into the cave in central Vietnam earlier this year on a reporting trip, and it is staggering. The thought of a company ramming a cable car into it in the name of mass tourism is sickening. I continue to be amazed by the short-sightedness of planners here". Photo by mike_tatarski on Instagram.

A sense of community

Moc Chau, Son La Province in northern Vietnam. Photo by haithanhptw on Instagram.

Spirit of Ha Giang

A H'mong woman coming back home after work. Photo by baokhanhsquare on Instagram.

Sin Ho Market

Red H'mong lady happy with her new stainless steel bucket in a market in northern Vietnam. Photo by doodhwalah on Instagram.

A beach in Nha Trang

Photo by trongtin131 on Instagram.

Composition

"When dealing with busy situations, one of the best way to simplify the composition is to use a simple background, in that case the sky. It allows the photographer to add more layers and compose a more interesting image while keeping it simple." Photo taken in Hoi An by picsofasia on Instagram.

Camera! Light!

Saigon. Photo by quinnryanmattingly on Instagram.

Dreaming

A night in Ha Giang Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by chuvietha.stp on Instagram.

 
By Staff reporters   