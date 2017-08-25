Photo taken in a craft village in the northern province of Bac Giang, by trungbeng96 on Instagram.
Wet market
A market in the middle of an old apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City.
Photo by jethuynh on Instagram.
Chinatown
Elders enjoy their net-filter coffee, aka ca phe vot. Photo by duyblack666 on Instagram.
Coming soon
"Two workers are destroying an old building and preparing to replace it with a new one," wrote foxbeta_photo on Instagram.
Art (?)
"Modern art in the Vietnamese countryside", the caption reads. Photo by picsofasia on Instagram.
The festival is coming
A mother is looking for a lantern for her child for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. Photo by jethuynh on Instagram.
Light of Prayer
“Each candle released is a prayer for lost soul to find peace. This is one of the traditional rituals in Buddhist countries throughout Asia," wrote Top Shot photographer Tran Tuan Viet, posted on natgeoyourshot on Instagram.