Sa Huynh Beach
"People in the fishing ports and markets around Vietnam aren’t always so smiley (especially if you get in their way)", reads the caption, "but I guess I found a few happy folk early morning in Sa Huynh last week!". Photo by quinnryanmattingly on Instagram.
Ha Giang
A photo taken in Dong Van Plateau by h.thanhtungg on Instagram.
"Window cleaners work 50, even 60 stories up in the air in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam," reads the caption on natgeoyourshot. The photographer Huynh Dung calls these men "brave", as "not only are they on minimalist swings way up in the air, they're doing their jobs underneath the hot sun."
Traditional hat makers
Another great shot by truonghaison on Instagram. "The hat is made from a special kind of bamboo and young and soft palm leaves in Vietnam," wrote the photographer in the caption. "The hat is used like an umbrella to protect people from sun or rain. It can be said that the leaf hat is not only a symbol of Vietnam, but has also become part of the spirit of Vietnamese."