Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
Reading
An old school Chinese sits in front of a house in Saigon. Photo by thebai on Instagram.
Summer
Vietnamese children play around a lake near to the Cambodia border. Photo by truonghaison on Instagram.
Holding hands
Inside an apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by jethuynh on Instagram.
Hands
The blue on this woman’s hands is from a cloth dye Indigo, which is said to last for a week. Photo by carlets58 on Instagram.
The yellow town
A repair stall in Hanoi. Photo by mementoyan on Instagram.
Motherly love
A mother and her daughter are taking a rest in the middle of fishnets. "Color and texture of fishnet is just Iike a tiny ocean," writes the photograpther. "In my opinion, motherly love is the foundation of all loves in the world. Her heart is an ocean inside a bigger ocean." Photo by truonghaison on Instagram.