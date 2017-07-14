In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

Reading

An old school Chinese sits in front of a house in Saigon. Photo by thebai on Instagram.

Summer

Vietnamese children play around a lake near to the Cambodia border. Photo by truonghaison on Instagram.

Holding hands

Inside an apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by jethuynh on Instagram.

Hands

The blue on this woman’s hands is from a cloth dye Indigo, which is said to last for a week. Photo by carlets58 on Instagram.

The yellow town

A repair stall in Hanoi. Photo by mementoyan on Instagram.

Motherly love

A mother and her daughter are taking a rest in the middle of fishnets. "Color and texture of fishnet is just Iike a tiny ocean," writes the photograpther. "In my opinion, motherly love is the foundation of all loves in the world. Her heart is an ocean inside a bigger ocean." Photo by truonghaison on Instagram.

On the beach

Da Nang at dawn. Photo by nhimnhim273 on Instagram.

On top of Thu Thiem tunnel

Photo by vivuvv on Instagram.

A hit

Two men play baseball in the coastal city of Nha Trang. Photo by p.martel__ on Instagram.

A weekend market

A local market in Quan Ba District, Ha Giang. Photo by askmott on Instagram.

 