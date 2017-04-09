The best coffee shops in Hanoi for 2017

Giang

The coffee shop is named after its founder Nguyen Van Giang, who is known as the creator of the city’s famous egg coffee, or café trung. Giang invented the unlikely beverage in 1946 when he was working as a bartender at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel. It is a blend of coffee and egg whites, folded with sugar and drunk hot or cold, and thus was a perfect alternative to capuccino given the limited milk supplies at the time.

Giang originally stood on Hang Gai Street but now has two outlets on Nguyen Huu Huan in Hoan Kiem District and Yen Phu in Tay Ho. Both are popular destinations to foreigners and locals alike.