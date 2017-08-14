Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

“If there used to be ten, now there are only three,” he says, describing the decline in customers in recent years. “I heard they read the news online instead," he said, listening to the change in pace of the footsteps around him to zero in on potential buyers.

The decline of print media in Vietnam becomes more obvious when you look at how much the few remaining vendors are struggling on the streets of big cities, such as Hanoi and Saigon.

Dung, who has owned a news stand on Ly Chinh Thang Street in District 3 for the last 18 years, remembers how the area used to be crowded with kiosks and vendors.

“It was only five years ago,” she recalls. “Back then I could sell hundreds of copies a day. Now if I sell a few dozen papers, I consider it a good day.”

Dung plans to quit the business soon. “Not enough people are buying newspapers, so I think I’ll switch to a housekeeping job or something like that,” she says.