Phu My Hung and Japanese developers unveil the second phase of Midtown

Over 600 participants have gathered at the launch of the second apartment project in Phu My Hung Midtown complex, officially named The Symphony.

Phu My Hung Midtown is the first project developed by Phu My Hung in partnership with three top Japanese real estate developers, along with design and planning teams from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Following the success of The Grande with all units sold out, The Symphony is the second apartment project of the Phu My Hung Midtown complex to be introduced to the market.

Performing at the ceremony are the Vietnamese circus duo Quoc Co and Quoc Nghiep, who made international headlines with their award-winning performance called "The Strength of the Arms".

Through the performance, the project's developer said it would send a message that the Phu My Hung Midtown complex was a result of cooperation of many renowned real estate, design and planning partners.

The Symphony stands out with its prime location, in the heart of the district and directly connected to the Sakura Park. The developer said the design of buildings of different heights resembles the melody of a symphony.

The apartment project includes two major blocks with a nine-story and 17-story building in the front. Meanwhile, the rear block features a 14 and 20-story which should ensure landscape visibility and space for their residents. At the inauguration of The Symphony, two model apartments have been opened for visitors. The A-3 model of 113 square meters features an Eastern design from Japan. The B-2 apartment measuring 82 square meters has a more contemporary style mixed with artistic features.

The Symphony has a total of 319 apartments ranging from 56 to 237 square meters, each with one to four bedrooms. The two model apartments of The Symphony were designed by the Malaysia-based Artsy Expressions.

With The Symphony model apartments, wood is used as the main material, giving the home space a "rustic" feel together with light and warm colors. Angelia Lee Peng Peng - Director of Artsy Expressions

Each block of The Symphony has a swimming pool and garden situated on the top floor. In addition to indoor facilities including gym, sauna, massage and library, the blocks also have Putting Green (outdoor golf course). A new feature in The Symphony is the "guest house", where guests of the residents may stay overnight.

The project has a floor-area ratio (FAR) of 5.85. "This is a 'golden' factor, which guarantees a high level of living space because of its openness, adequate amenities at the doorstep and moderate population density," said a Phu My Hung representative.

Another highlight of the Phu My Hung Midtown landscape is the first Sakura Park in Vietnam.

Sakura Park covers an area of more than 11,600 square meters with a 600-meter long walkway and a number of utilities. The star of the park is the Singapore Sakura flower, suitable in the Vietnamese climate. Landsculptor Studio, a company from Thailand, was responsible for the design of the park. Situated at the center of the complex, residents of The Symphony may enjoy the amenities of the Sakura Park such as a children's playground, sitting garden, multi-functional sports area, Sakura fountain plaza...

The Phu My Hung Midtown complex is designed by Singapore-based Kyta company. Taking advantage of the project's location, most of the apartments and facilities in each building are overlooking the river.

The complex is built on a 56,331-square-meter area. It is a combination of four projects that have been designed with their own centerpieces, connected together to provide a multi-functional complex with housing, office, commerce and entertainment services. This is the first cooperation project of Phu My Hung with three leading Japanese real estate brands — Daiwa House Group, Nomura Real Estate Group and Sumitomo Forestry Group. The project targets the high-end segment. The developer says the payment schedule for The Symphony is 28 months for 50 percent of the apartment’s value, 45 percent upon the delivery of the apartment, and the remaining 5 percent will be paid when receiving ownership papers.